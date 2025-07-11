EU 'deeply regrets' US sanctions on UN expert over Gaza

11-07-2025 | 07:17
EU 'deeply regrets' US sanctions on UN expert over Gaza

The EU on Friday said it "deeply regrets" the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on United Nations expert Francesca Albanese after she criticised Washington's policy on Gaza.

"The European Union strongly supports the United Nations human rights system and we deeply regret the decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese," said EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

AFP

