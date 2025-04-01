News
World News
01-04-2025 | 14:16
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed mediation efforts to restore regional calm which would have a positive impact on Red Sea navigation and end economic losses for all parties, the Egyptian presidency said Tuesday.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks on shipping since Israel's war with Hamas began in late 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians.
The attacks have disrupted global commerce and set the U.S. military off on a costly campaign to intercept missiles.
Trump said earlier on Tuesday that he had discussed with Sisi the progress made against the Houthis, as the White House continues its biggest military attacks against the Yemeni group under Trump's administration since March 15.
Trump said the strikes were a response to the group's attacks on Red Sea shipping, and he warned Iran, the Houthis' main backer, that it needed to immediately halt support for the group.
Reuters
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
