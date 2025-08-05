Swiss president, economy minister flying to US for tariff talks

Switzerland's President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin were due to fly to Washington on Tuesday for talks aimed at lowering the new 39-percent tariffs that have shocked the Alpine country.



"The aim is to present a more attractive offer to the United States in a bid to lower the level of reciprocal tariffs for Swiss exports, taking U.S. concerns into account," the Swiss government said in a statement.



AFP