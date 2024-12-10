Syria war monitor records more than 300 Israeli strikes since fall of Assad

A monitor of Syria's war said Tuesday it had recorded more than 300 Israeli strikes since rebels toppled the country's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad over the weekend.



"The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has been able to document around 310 strikes" carried out by "Israeli warplanes" since the announcement of the fall of Assad on Sunday morning, the monitor said. At the same time, AFP journalists in the capital reported hearing loud explosions early Tuesday.



AFP