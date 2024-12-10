News
Syria war monitor records more than 300 Israeli strikes since fall of Assad
Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 02:10
0
min
Syria war monitor records more than 300 Israeli strikes since fall of Assad
A monitor of Syria's war said Tuesday it had recorded more than 300 Israeli strikes since rebels toppled the country's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad over the weekend.
"The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has been able to document around 310 strikes" carried out by "Israeli warplanes" since the announcement of the fall of Assad on Sunday morning, the monitor said. At the same time, AFP journalists in the capital reported hearing loud explosions early Tuesday.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Syria
War Monitor
Israel
Airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
0
Lebanon News
06:18
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
Lebanon News
06:18
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
0
Lebanon News
02:05
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
Lebanon News
02:05
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
0
Lebanon News
01:11
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
Lebanon News
01:11
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
