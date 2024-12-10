Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 10:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi reassured that the security situation in Lebanon remains stable and cohesive due to heightened awareness, adding that no concerning movements towards the country have been detected. 

He said that all security agencies are closely monitoring the current developments. 

He also revealed that no security officials from the former Syrian regime, who are wanted by the Lebanese judiciary, are currently in Lebanon. While some families from Syria are in Lebanon, they are not subject to any legal restrictions or judicial rulings. 

"We welcome the return of Lebanese citizens from Syria, and the regulations applied at the legal crossings are strict," he added.

Regarding Lebanese detainees and missing persons in Syria, Mawlawi said efforts are underway to conduct a census and provide necessary information about the missing. 

He also confirmed that nine Lebanese detainees from Syrian prisons have arrived in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Bassam Mawlawi

Syria

Security

LBCI Next
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syria war monitor: Israeli strikes set ablaze Damascus security buildings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

FPM leader Bassil says Syria's crisis concerns the Syrian people, hopes for swift refugee return

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-05

North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Syria Kurdish-led force chief says open to talks with Islamist rebels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Avichay Adraee calls on South Lebanon residents to avoid traveling south and returning to homes or olive fields

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More