Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi reassured that the security situation in Lebanon remains stable and cohesive due to heightened awareness, adding that no concerning movements towards the country have been detected.



He said that all security agencies are closely monitoring the current developments.



He also revealed that no security officials from the former Syrian regime, who are wanted by the Lebanese judiciary, are currently in Lebanon. While some families from Syria are in Lebanon, they are not subject to any legal restrictions or judicial rulings.



"We welcome the return of Lebanese citizens from Syria, and the regulations applied at the legal crossings are strict," he added.



Regarding Lebanese detainees and missing persons in Syria, Mawlawi said efforts are underway to conduct a census and provide necessary information about the missing.



He also confirmed that nine Lebanese detainees from Syrian prisons have arrived in Lebanon.