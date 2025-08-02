Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf

02-08-2025 | 09:06
Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf
0min
Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf

Civil defense teams, with the help of local residents, continued efforts to extinguish a massive wildfire that broke out in Ain al-Haour, Chouf, and swept through nearby forested areas.

On Saturday, the flames reached the vicinity of a local church and several homes. The municipality and residents issued urgent calls for authorities to act swiftly to support civil defense teams and contain the blaze.

Feel every sensation with Slimane, performing🎤 live this August at the Byblos International Festival. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now!
Political deliberations: Lebanese Cabinet to tackle controversial arms control
