Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf

Civil defense teams, with the help of local residents, continued efforts to extinguish a massive wildfire that broke out in Ain al-Haour, Chouf, and swept through nearby forested areas.



On Saturday, the flames reached the vicinity of a local church and several homes. The municipality and residents issued urgent calls for authorities to act swiftly to support civil defense teams and contain the blaze.