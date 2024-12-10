Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 12:10
High views
LBCI
Israel&#39;s forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

Israeli forces have conducted a significant bombing operation in the southern Lebanese town of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon's official National News Agency said Tuesday.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Bombing

Mays al-Jabal

