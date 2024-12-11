News
Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
Lebanon News
2024-12-11 | 07:56
Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
In a meeting held in Ain el-Tineh, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, expressed optimism following his discussions with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Bassil stated that "things are going well" and emphasized that efforts toward electing a new president are serious. He expressed hope that, by the January 9 session, Lebanon would finally have a new president.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ain el-Tineh
Free Patriotic Movement
Gebran Bassil
Nabih Berri
Next
Lebanese army reinforces position as it prepares for entry into Khiam, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills one in south
Previous
