LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI reported on Friday that the technical committee, established by the General Security Directorate to review refugee files, has divided Syrians into three categories.



The first includes those who meet the requirements.



The second consists of humanitarian cases, such as children, women, and the elderly.



The third group includes individuals who do not meet the requirements and have been instructed to leave Lebanese territory immediately.



This comes as scenes from the Masnaa border crossing at dawn reflect the ongoing implementation of these measures.