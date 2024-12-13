News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13 | 02:17
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
LBCI reported on Friday that the technical committee, established by the General Security Directorate to review refugee files, has divided Syrians into three categories.
The first includes those who meet the requirements.
The second consists of humanitarian cases, such as children, women, and the elderly.
The third group includes individuals who do not meet the requirements and have been instructed to leave Lebanese territory immediately.
This comes as scenes from the Masnaa border crossing at dawn reflect the ongoing implementation of these measures.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
General Security
Masnaa Border
Syrian
Refugees
