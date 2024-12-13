News
Defense Minister discusses security situation and army deployment in South Lebanon with Army Commander and Chief of Staff
Lebanon News
2024-12-13 | 06:15
Defense Minister discusses security situation and army deployment in South Lebanon with Army Commander and Chief of Staff
National Defense Minister Maurice Sleem met with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and Chief of Staff Major General Hassan Aoude at the Yarzeh headquarters to discuss the security situation in the country, particularly in the south.
The discussions focused on the army's deployment to enforce the ceasefire arrangements and the implementation of the deployment plan in coordination with the Quintet Committee, which monitored these measures.
The Defense Minister highlighted Israel's ongoing violations and attacks on southern villages, describing them as blatant breaches of the ceasefire arrangements, the commitments made by sponsoring nations, and a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
Sleem stressed the need for the international community, particularly the countries sponsoring the ceasefire, to exert pressure on Israel to halt its violations and adhere to the arrangements.
These arrangements call for the cessation of hostilities and withdrawal beyond the international borders in compliance with Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Deployment
Defense Minister
Security
South
Israel
Violations
