Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry

2024-12-16 | 05:58
Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
Israeli drone strike on Najjarieh in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported in Monday that the Israeli drone strike that targeted Najjarieh in the Sidon district in South Lebanon injured three people.

