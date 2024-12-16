News
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2024-12-16 | 07:40
Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh
The Lebanese government, represented by the Head of the Cases Authority at the Justice Ministry, Judge Helena Iskandar, successfully recovered LBP 6 billion from former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh, as reported by the National News Agency (NNA).
The Beirut Civil Court of Appeal awarded this amount as compensation, presided over by Judge Nassib Elia and assisted by Judges Myriam Chamseddine and Rosaine Hjeili.
The compensation ruling was issued following the court's rejection of Salameh's request to disqualify Judges Rola Al-Husseini and Carla Shawah under Article 127 of the Code of Civil Procedure. The state argued that Salameh's repeated legal challenges constituted an abuse of the judicial process, causing delays that harmed the state's interests.
To enforce the judgment, the Cases Authority sought the execution of appellate court decisions through Beirut execution department judges Faysal Makki and Kabi Chahine. Both judges issued notices warning Salameh of property seizures should he fail to comply. Subsequently, Salameh withdrew his appeals and agreed to pay the compensation.
Additionally, Salameh is required to pay an additional LBP 50 million to the state, following a decision by the Criminal Court of Cassation presided over by Judge So9uheir Harake, with Judges Elias Eid and Rola Khater. This penalty was imposed for his bad faith in exploiting legal appeals.
The court dismissed Salameh's challenge to two prior rulings:
1. The decision by the standby Indictment Chamber, led by Judge Mireille Mallak, overturned Investigative Judge Charbel Abou Samra's ruling to release Salameh.
2. The decision by the Indictment Chamber, led by Judge Nassib Elia, recorded the state's withdrawal of its appeal against Judge Abou Samra's decision and referred the case back to Investigative Judge Bilal Halawi to resume proceedings.
