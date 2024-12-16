Bou Saab after meeting Gemayel: This week is decisive in narrowing down candidates that garner consensus

Lebanon News
2024-12-16 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Saab after meeting Gemayel: This week is decisive in narrowing down candidates that garner consensus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Bou Saab after meeting Gemayel: This week is decisive in narrowing down candidates that garner consensus

Deputy Parliament Speaker MP Elias Bou Saab affirmed on Friday that no political faction can impose its decision on others regarding the election of a new president.  

Following a meeting with MP Samy Gemayel, Bou Saab emphasized the importance of January 9 as a significant date, describing the ongoing discussions as marked by "seriousness and dedication."  

"There is a clear effort to elect a president, and no party should exploit any events to disrupt the session," Bou Saab stated, referring to the potential political challenges surrounding the vote.  

He revealed that this was his second visit to Gemayel in one week, underscoring the importance of ongoing dialogue during this critical period.  

"These meetings will continue because this week is decisive in narrowing down candidates that garner consensus," he said.  

Bou Saab also noted that communication among political factions is essential, not only to advance the presidential file but also to address the repercussions of the Syrian crisis in Lebanon.  

Lebanon News

Elias Bou Saab

Samy Gemayel

Decisive

Candidates

Consensus

LBCI Next
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

MP Elias Bou Saab says presidential election session remains scheduled for January 9 until president is elected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

MP Bou Saab: Upcoming presidential election session will be decisive, optimism grows

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Walid Joumblatt stresses the importance of electing a president on January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Lebanese PM meets Qatari Minister of State and German delegations to discuss regional affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-16

Israeli drone targets vehicle and motorcycle at northern entrance of Tyre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Lebanese state recovers LBP 6 billion from former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears

LBCI
Middle East News
13:35

Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: "Shiite veto" must be eliminated with new president, calls for strong leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:59

Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More