Bou Saab after meeting Gemayel: This week is decisive in narrowing down candidates that garner consensus

Deputy Parliament Speaker MP Elias Bou Saab affirmed on Friday that no political faction can impose its decision on others regarding the election of a new president.



Following a meeting with MP Samy Gemayel, Bou Saab emphasized the importance of January 9 as a significant date, describing the ongoing discussions as marked by "seriousness and dedication."



"There is a clear effort to elect a president, and no party should exploit any events to disrupt the session," Bou Saab stated, referring to the potential political challenges surrounding the vote.



He revealed that this was his second visit to Gemayel in one week, underscoring the importance of ongoing dialogue during this critical period.



"These meetings will continue because this week is decisive in narrowing down candidates that garner consensus," he said.



Bou Saab also noted that communication among political factions is essential, not only to advance the presidential file but also to address the repercussions of the Syrian crisis in Lebanon.