Gaza civil defense says 16 killed in Israel strike on Jabalia

Gaza's civil defense agency said nine children were among 16 people killed in an Israeli strike on what it called a U.N. clinic in Jabalia Wednesday, which the army did not immediately confirm.



Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said there were also dozens of people wounded in the strike, which "targeted a UNRWA building housing a medical clinic in Jabalia refugee camp."



The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) was not immediately able to confirm the strike.



AFP