UNRWA chief warns of the organization’s dire financial state

28-05-2025 | 04:07
UNRWA chief warns of the organization’s dire financial state
UNRWA chief warns of the organization’s dire financial state

The chief of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) on Wednesday said the organization’s financial situation is desperate, adding that it urgently needs support to continue operations past June.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini gave his remarks during a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

Reuters

World News

UNRWA

Chief

Finances

Refugees

