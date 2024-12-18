PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials

On Wednesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at the Grand Serail. Discussions focused on local and regional developments.



Mikati also welcomed Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the IOM representative in Lebanon.



The meeting addressed migration issues and ongoing cooperation between Lebanon and the organization, with Prime Minister's advisor Ziad Mikati also in attendance.



The Prime Minister also talked with MP Wael Abou Faour of the Democratic Gathering Bloc to discuss current political developments.



In a separate meeting with Army Intelligence Director Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji, Mikati reviewed the security situation in the country.



Mikati also received Dr. Tamara El-Zein, Secretary-General of the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon, who presented a report on "Israeli Aggressions on Lebanon and Sectoral Damages."



The Council prepared the report in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Lebanon.