A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20 | 02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon, led by the sect's judicial judge Sheikh Ghandi Makarem, has arrived in Jabal al-Arab as part of a tour of spiritual figures and leaders.
The delegation began its visit at the residence of the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Delegation
Druze
Leaders
Lebanon
Visit
Jabal al-Arab
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
