A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-12-20 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon, led by the sect's judicial judge Sheikh Ghandi Makarem, has arrived in Jabal al-Arab as part of a tour of spiritual figures and leaders.

The delegation began its visit at the residence of the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Delegation

Druze

Leaders

Lebanon

Visit

Jabal al-Arab

LBCI Next
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18

As Syria’s crisis shifts, Lebanon revisits prisoner amnesty amid growing pressure, political divides

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-18

Syrian transitional government delegation arrives in Suwayda for meeting with Druze leader: LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-13

Qatar delegation to visit Syria Sunday: Qatari diplomat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

PM Mikati discusses coordination with international partners on Lebanon's reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta al-Fawqa kills 15, injures 63 as rescue efforts continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More