Iran's leadership is in its 'final days and weeks': Germany's Merz

World News
13-01-2026 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s leadership is in its &#39;final days and weeks&#39;: Germany&#39;s Merz
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's leadership is in its 'final days and weeks': Germany's Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he assumes Iran's leadership is in its "final days and weeks" as it faces widespread protests.

Demonstrations in Iran have evolved from complaints about dire economic hardships to calls for the fall of the clerical establishment in the Islamic Republic.

"I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime," Merz said during a trip to India, questioning the Iranian leadership's legitimacy.

"When a regime can only maintain power through violence, then it is effectively at its end. The population is now rising up against this regime."

Merz said Germany was in close contact with the United States and fellow European governments on the situation in Iran, and urged Tehran to end its deadly crackdown on protesters.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Leadership

Germany

Merz

LBCI Next
EU to 'swiftly' propose further sanctions on Iran: Von der Leyen
Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-08

Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-07

Iran army chief threatens response to Trump and Netanyahu's 'threats'

LBCI
World News
2025-12-15

Kremlin says Kyiv's non-NATO status is 'cornerstone' in talks

LBCI
World News
2025-11-04

Germany's Merz calls for repatriation of Syrians as far-right surges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:05

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

LBCI
World News
09:51

UK government says summoned Iran ambassador over protest crackdown

LBCI
World News
09:38

France summons Iran ambassador over protests: FM

LBCI
World News
08:55

Uganda to shut down internet ahead of Thursday election: Communication authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

Iranian, Lebanese FMs discuss expanding ties during Beirut visit

LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Qatar warns any US-Iran escalation would be 'catastrophic' for region

LBCI
World News
09:51

UK government says summoned Iran ambassador over protest crackdown

LBCI
World News
07:25

EU to 'swiftly' propose further sanctions on Iran: Von der Leyen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
13:28

Iran's Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US

LBCI
Middle East News
12:38

Somalia ends port deals and security cooperation with UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
10:37

Iran summons French, German, Italian, UK envoys over support for protests: Foreign ministry

LBCI
World News
07:16

Iran's leadership is in its 'final days and weeks': Germany's Merz

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

UAE: Trump’s announcement on tariffs against countries dealing with Iran remains unclear

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More