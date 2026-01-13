German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he assumes Iran's leadership is in its "final days and weeks" as it faces widespread protests.



Demonstrations in Iran have evolved from complaints about dire economic hardships to calls for the fall of the clerical establishment in the Islamic Republic.



"I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime," Merz said during a trip to India, questioning the Iranian leadership's legitimacy.



"When a regime can only maintain power through violence, then it is effectively at its end. The population is now rising up against this regime."



Merz said Germany was in close contact with the United States and fellow European governments on the situation in Iran, and urged Tehran to end its deadly crackdown on protesters.







Reuters