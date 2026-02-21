At least 38 killed in armed attack in north-west Nigeria

Armed men killed at least 38 people in the village of Dutse Dan Ajiya in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State, local police and authorities told AFP Saturday.



The attack occurred in the night of Thursday into Friday in the remote village, which had "few access routes" said Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara police, adding: "Right now, normalcy has been restored in the area."



According to Hamisu Faru, a local legislator, who reported 50 deaths from the attack, "the bandits came from Gando forest. They laid siege on Dutse Dan Ajiya and opened indiscriminate fire, killing any resident who tried to flee."







AFP