Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens

Lebanon News
2024-12-20 | 13:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens

Following 23 days after the announcement of a ceasefire, Israeli forces continue to violate Lebanese sovereignty with escalating actions in southern regions.  
 
In Wadi al-Hujair, an area previously untouched by Israeli invasions, security sources confirmed the abduction of Lebanese citizen Mahdi Shamout on Thursday afternoon. 
 
Shamout was reportedly targeted by Israeli forces, who opened fire on his vehicle as he traveled toward his hometown of Baraachit. 

Later that evening, two Lebanese workers, Ali Nasser Younes, and Fouad Habib Kattaya, were also abducted while driving their vehicles in the same area en route to an aluminum workshop in Chaqra. Witnesses reported seeing their pickup truck being taken toward the town of Bani Haiyyan.   
 
In Bani Haiyyan, Israeli forces have continued demolishing homes and roads, intensifying their destruction in the town. Nearby, in Maroun El Ras, located in the Bint Jbeil district, explosions caused significant damage, with smoke columns visible from distant areas.  

Lebanon News

Israeli

Violations

Lebanon

Army

Abduction

Lebanese

Citizens

LBCI Next
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

MP Bilal Abdallah: We have yet to see the minimal efforts needed to prepare for January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa

LBCI
World News
2024-11-21

Ukraine's Zelensky urges 'strong' response to Russian hypersonic missile strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

New series of Israeli strikes target vicinity of Borj el Brajneh, Mrayjeh in Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

PM Mikati discusses coordination with international partners on Lebanon's reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More