News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
2024-12-20 | 13:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Following 23 days after the announcement of a ceasefire, Israeli forces continue to violate Lebanese sovereignty with escalating actions in southern regions.
In Wadi al-Hujair, an area previously untouched by Israeli invasions, security sources confirmed the abduction of Lebanese citizen Mahdi Shamout on Thursday afternoon.
Shamout was reportedly targeted by Israeli forces, who opened fire on his vehicle as he traveled toward his hometown of Baraachit.
Later that evening, two Lebanese workers, Ali Nasser Younes, and Fouad Habib Kattaya, were also abducted while driving their vehicles in the same area en route to an aluminum workshop in Chaqra. Witnesses reported seeing their pickup truck being taken toward the town of Bani Haiyyan.
In Bani Haiyyan, Israeli forces have continued demolishing homes and roads, intensifying their destruction in the town. Nearby, in Maroun El Ras, located in the Bint Jbeil district, explosions caused significant damage, with smoke columns visible from distant areas.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Violations
Lebanon
Army
Abduction
Lebanese
Citizens
Next
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
Lebanese Army works to clear roads leading to Khiam in South Lebanon following Israeli aggression
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
0
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
0
Lebanon News
09:49
MP Bilal Abdallah: We have yet to see the minimal efforts needed to prepare for January 9
Lebanon News
09:49
MP Bilal Abdallah: We have yet to see the minimal efforts needed to prepare for January 9
0
Lebanon News
09:35
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:35
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
0
World News
2024-11-21
Ukraine's Zelensky urges 'strong' response to Russian hypersonic missile strike
World News
2024-11-21
Ukraine's Zelensky urges 'strong' response to Russian hypersonic missile strike
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
New series of Israeli strikes target vicinity of Borj el Brajneh, Mrayjeh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
New series of Israeli strikes target vicinity of Borj el Brajneh, Mrayjeh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
3
Lebanon News
09:35
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:35
Three bodies recovered from Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
02:12
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
5
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
6
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli army destroys homes and infrastructure in South Lebanon's Maroun El Ras and Yaroun
7
Lebanon News
04:37
PM Mikati discusses coordination with international partners on Lebanon's reconstruction
Lebanon News
04:37
PM Mikati discusses coordination with international partners on Lebanon's reconstruction
8
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More