Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens

Following 23 days after the announcement of a ceasefire, Israeli forces continue to violate Lebanese sovereignty with escalating actions in southern regions.



In Wadi al-Hujair, an area previously untouched by Israeli invasions, security sources confirmed the abduction of Lebanese citizen Mahdi Shamout on Thursday afternoon.



Shamout was reportedly targeted by Israeli forces, who opened fire on his vehicle as he traveled toward his hometown of Baraachit.



Later that evening, two Lebanese workers, Ali Nasser Younes, and Fouad Habib Kattaya, were also abducted while driving their vehicles in the same area en route to an aluminum workshop in Chaqra. Witnesses reported seeing their pickup truck being taken toward the town of Bani Haiyyan.



In Bani Haiyyan, Israeli forces have continued demolishing homes and roads, intensifying their destruction in the town. Nearby, in Maroun El Ras, located in the Bint Jbeil district, explosions caused significant damage, with smoke columns visible from distant areas.