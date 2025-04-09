Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security

Former MP Amal Abou Zeid said 'those who previously won elections act as if the same conditions still apply.'



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he remarked, "But I can assure them that those conditions no longer exist—and the next elections will show the true weight of the Free Patriotic Movement."



He added that efforts are underway to avoid electoral battles in some towns by reaching consensual agreements, saying that "in the current climate, consensus is not a weakness."



Abou Zeid said the political reality in Jezzine requires maintaining ties with all parties and that alliances depend on the circumstances, as every group seeks to maximize its representation in Parliament.



He emphasized that the Free Patriotic Movement is open to dialogue with all sides.



On national security, he warned that any internal clashes between Lebanese factions would put the country at risk. He stressed that dialogue is essential when it comes to addressing Hezbollah's weapons, adding: "The Lebanese state considers the party's right to defend the land legitimate, but the real dispute is over who gets to decide to go to war—the state or the party."