Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness

The Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, visited the 7th Infantry Brigade's headquarters at "Francois al-Hajj Barracks" in Marjayoun, where he met with officers and soldiers to review their missions and operational readiness.



Prime Minister Najib Mikati also arrived in South Lebanon on Monday to inspect army units stationed at the front lines.



Mikati was briefed by the army commander on the latest developments in the region's eastern sector.