News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yawmiyeh
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings
Lebanon News
2024-12-26 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi received Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, at the patriarchal residence in Bkerki during a visit to extend holiday greetings.
The ambassador conveyed the greetings of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to the Patriarch.
He emphasized the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly the special bond with Patriarch Al-Rahi.
The Qatari ambassador underscored the urgent need to elect a Lebanese president on January 9, affirming Qatar’s ongoing support for Lebanon economically, politically, and militarily.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Maronite Patriarch
Qatari Ambassador
Holiday
Bkerki
Next
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation
0
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
0
Lebanon News
07:57
Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles
Lebanon News
07:57
Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles
0
Middle East News
06:33
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
Middle East News
06:33
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:43
FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests
Lebanon News
04:43
FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests
0
Lebanon News
04:49
UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop
Lebanon News
04:49
UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop
0
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Iranian embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Iranian embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
2
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
Middle East News
11:18
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
3
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:24
Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre
5
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:22
Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
Lebanon News
08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"
7
Middle East News
12:15
Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo
Middle East News
12:15
Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo
8
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South
Lebanon News
05:06
Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More