Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi received Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, at the patriarchal residence in Bkerki during a visit to extend holiday greetings.



The ambassador conveyed the greetings of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to the Patriarch.



He emphasized the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly the special bond with Patriarch Al-Rahi.



The Qatari ambassador underscored the urgent need to elect a Lebanese president on January 9, affirming Qatar’s ongoing support for Lebanon economically, politically, and militarily.