Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings

Lebanon News
2024-12-26 | 05:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi received Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, at the patriarchal residence in Bkerki during a visit to extend holiday greetings.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to the Patriarch.

He emphasized the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly the special bond with Patriarch Al-Rahi.

The Qatari ambassador underscored the urgent need to elect a Lebanese president on January 9, affirming Qatar’s ongoing support for Lebanon economically, politically, and militarily.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Maronite Patriarch

Qatari Ambassador

Holiday

Bkerki

LBCI Next
GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability
Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

MEA chairman Mohammad El Hout: Flights fully booked for the holiday season

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-18

PM Mikati discusses regional and security issues with Qatari Ambassador, IOM Director, and security officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-01

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

GCC holds extraordinary meeting in Kuwait on Syria and Lebanon supporting efforts to enhance security and stability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-24

Iranian embassy in UAE rejects 'allegations of Iran's involvement' in Rabbi's murder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Middle East News
11:18

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More