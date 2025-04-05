Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

On Saturday, President Joseph Aoun held a "constructive" meeting with Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East, during which both delegations discussed a range of pressing files.



The talks focused on the situation in South Lebanon, the state of the Lebanese-Syrian border, and the urgent need for financial and economic reforms to combat corruption.



A one-on-one session between President Aoun and the American envoy preceded the official meeting.