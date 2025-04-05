News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
05-04-2025 | 03:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
On Saturday, President Joseph Aoun held a "constructive" meeting with Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East, during which both delegations discussed a range of pressing files.
The talks focused on the situation in South Lebanon, the state of the Lebanese-Syrian border, and the urgent need for financial and economic reforms to combat corruption.
A one-on-one session between President Aoun and the American envoy preceded the official meeting.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Constructive
Meeting
US
Envoy
Morgan Ortagus
Next
US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
0
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:20
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
Lebanon News
07:20
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
0
Lebanon News
06:53
LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand
Lebanon News
06:53
LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand
0
Lebanon News
06:09
Army Commander meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
06:09
Army Commander meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus
0
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-24
Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-24
Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks
0
World News
03:45
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
World News
03:45
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:04
MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
15:04
MP Samy Gemayel: Lebanon's government must establish a clear strategy to disarm Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
3
Lebanon News
2025-04-04
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
Lebanon News
2025-04-04
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms
5
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
6
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
8
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More