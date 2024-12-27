Israeli aircraft target three sites in Qousaya's outskirts

2024-12-27 | 03:52
Israeli aircraft target three sites in Qousaya&#39;s outskirts
Israeli aircraft target three sites in Qousaya's outskirts

Israeli aircraft reportedly struck three locations on the outskirts of Qousaya, an area in Lebanon's Bekaa region, the National News Agency reported Friday. 

In another report, the agency later noted that Israeli warplanes were observed flying at low altitudes over the Bekaa.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Aircraft

Bekaa

Qousaya

