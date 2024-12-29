Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

2024-12-29 | 05:58
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)
0min
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

A section of the road connecting Nabatieh to Nabatieh al-Fawqa has collapsed, leaving the route nearly impassable.

Photos from the scene show a partially destroyed road, with debris scattered and the remaining pathway severely narrowed.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Road

Collapse

Nabatieh

