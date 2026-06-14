Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said the country's highest security authority supports the "path of dialogue", after hardliners criticised Tehran's negotiating team in talks with the United States.



"The Supreme National Security Council has concluded that the path of dialogue should be pursued," Pezeshkian said in a meeting with media executives, according to the presidency's website.



He added that the council was in charge of "decisions regarding war and negotiations".



AFP