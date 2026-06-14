Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios

Middle East News
14-06-2026 | 12:48
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Trump says Iran deal in &#39;a few hours,&#39; blames Israel for delay: Axios
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Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that a peace deal with Iran was still on track to be signed within hours, despite an Israeli strike on Beirut that he said had delayed the plan.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump said in a phone call to the Axios news outlet.

Trump fumed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the attack on Beirut, saying, "it is so bad -- I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal."

AFP

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hours,'

blames

Israel

delay:

Axios

Iran's top security body backs 'path of dialogue': President
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