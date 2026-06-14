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Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation
News Bulletin Reports
14-06-2026 | 13:05
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Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli airstrikes involving two military aircraft and four precision-guided bombs targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to Israeli statements and media reports, in what Israel described as a response to earlier rocket fire from northern Israel.
Israeli officials said the operation was intended to address what they called ongoing “war of attrition” tactics and to deter further attacks.
The strike revived what Israel has previously described as an operational equation linking attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs with rocket fire toward northern Israeli settlements.
Israeli media said the objective of the strike was to respond to Hezbollah fire on military positions in northern settlements earlier in the day.
Some Israeli political figures, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have previously advocated for stronger military responses, alongside other members of the Likud party and senior security officials, amid concerns over prolonged conflict dynamics.
Israeli officials also expressed concern that any potential U.S.-Iran agreement could limit Israel’s ability to achieve its military objectives in the region.
Meanwhile, the Israeli cabinet was expected to discuss Lebanon and Iran during a meeting on Sunday evening. The Israeli military said it remains prepared for a potential Iranian response, though some assessments suggest Tehran may avoid escalation to preserve understandings with Washington.
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