Clashes erupt between G7 protesters and police near UN in Geneva

Clashes broke out between protesters and police near the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on Sunday, a day before the G7 summit opens in nearby Evian in France, AFP journalists reported.



Protesters threw bottles, stones, pieces of cement and firecrackers at the police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. Several buildings were targeted, including the offices of the U.N.'s International Telecommunications Union and nearby PricewaterhouseCoopers.



AFP