Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'

Lebanon News
14-06-2026 | 11:10
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Trump says Israel attack on Beirut &#39;should not have happened&#39;
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Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said Israeli strikes on Beirut "should not have happened" as he vowed a regional peace deal was at hand, though he did not confirm reports it would be signed during the day.

"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down," Trump said on social media.

"This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace -- Let's not blow it!"

AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

attack

Beirut

'should

happened'

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