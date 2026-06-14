Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said Israeli strikes on Beirut "should not have happened" as he vowed a regional peace deal was at hand, though he did not confirm reports it would be signed during the day.



"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down," Trump said on social media.



"This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace -- Let's not blow it!"



AFP