UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear

Lebanon News
2024-12-29 | 07:20
High views
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
0min
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear

UNIFIL Deputy Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel announced that "Israel informed UNIFIL forces that the safety of peacekeepers cannot be guaranteed in the vicinity of the Taybeh area" in south Lebanon and that patrols "should avoid this area."

Ardiel emphasized that "the safety of peacekeepers is a top priority, and we will not take any action that exposes them to unnecessary danger."
 

