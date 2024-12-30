News
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
Lebanon News
2024-12-30
Lebanon News
2024-12-30 | 04:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
Former MP Hadi Hobeich welcomed Saudi Arabia's return to support Lebanon, helping to bring different viewpoints closer together.
He stated, "Saudi Arabia has never interfered in Lebanon's internal matters but has always been supportive and stood by Lebanon. We need it to return and for Gulf openness to resume."
He pointed out that it remains unclear whether the presidential issue has been resolved, with the main problem lying in the two-thirds quorum, as he said.
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hobeich considered defining a specific profile for the president was a mistake.
"We cannot limit the profile to just economic or military; the president plays the most significant political role in the country. He must understand politics, be capable of engaging and communicating with everyone, and act as a unifier,'' Hobeich stated
He added, ''It's important that the president be able to reopen ties with the Arab countries, and this is a key element that the MPs are looking for."
He questioned, "Why aren't we discussing profiles and qualifications for the prime minister or the parliament speaker?"
He clarified that if the army commander secures the two-thirds majority, he can be elected to avoid a challenge.
Hobeich also discussed the independent parliamentary meeting, which includes at least 12 MPs working to unify their position and expand their bloc's influence.
He added, "There is no official stance on a specific name, as the bloc consists of MPs who meet to unify decisions."
Regarding the Syrian issue, he noted that Ahmad Al Sharaa's current statements reflect a more positive approach, which contrasts with his previous stance.
He also emphasized that Syria could serve as an economic gateway for Lebanon, particularly regarding reconstruction opportunities.
