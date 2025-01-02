Sources to LBCI: Judge Mirna Kallas orders continued detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

Judicial sources confirmed to LBCI on Thursday that Judge Mirna Kallas of the Public Prosecution Office at the Court of Cassation has questioned detainee Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi regarding the arrest warrant issued by the UAE.



Following the interrogation, Judge Kallas ordered his continued detention as the case progressed.



Al-Qaradawi’s arrest has drawn attention due to his familial ties, as he is the son of the late Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood. The judicial process is ongoing, and further developments are expected in the coming days.