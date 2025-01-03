Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

Lebanon News
2025-01-03 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a written explanatory memorandum from the Iranian Embassy regarding the contents of two small diplomatic bags carried by an Iranian diplomat aboard a "Mahan Air" flight on January 2, 2025. 

The bags, accordingly, contained documents, papers, and cash intended solely for covering the operational expenses of the embassy.  

Consequently, permission was granted for the bags to enter per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Iran

Diplomat

Embassy

LBCI Next
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Iranian diplomats left Damascus embassy before 'assault'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Iran's embassy in Lebanon congratulates Hezbollah on new Secretary-General appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

MP Gebran Bassil holds talks with Iranian and Dutch diplomats on Lebanon war

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Syrian Embassy in Lebanon to resume consular services on Tuesday, January 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Fire at Akkar fuel station claims two lives, another blaze erupts in Dawhet Aramoun

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

French, German FMs meet Syria's de facto leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Turkey FM says millions of displaced Syrians 'can return' home

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-19

In the details, clashes intensify as Israel seeks to consolidate positions in Lebanon's south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More