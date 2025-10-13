Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 04:30
High views
Trump hails 'great honor' as he signs Knesset guest book
Trump hails 'great honor' as he signs Knesset guest book

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived Monday at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, where he was set to outline his vision for Middle East peace in a highly anticipated address to lawmakers.

Trump signed the Knesset guest book upon arrival, calling it “my great honor, a great and beautiful day, a new beginning.”

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Israel

Knesset

Middle East

