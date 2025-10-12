News
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
News Bulletin Reports
12-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Amid Hamas’ insistence on the release of prominent Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, including Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Sa’adat, talks were held Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh to reach an understanding on the issue.
The discussions did not prevent Tel Aviv from refusing their release, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office insisting on its own release program.
The dispute over the prisoner list highlights several gaps in the agreement, including allowing Israel to remain in the Gaza Strip without a set timetable.
Although the agreement includes oversight by a special international committee on Hamas’ disarmament and reaching understandings for the postwar period, Israel’s defense minister continued his threats toward Hamas, declaring that his army is ready to carry out a mission to disarm the group.
As preparations were finalized for U.S. President Donald Trump’s four-and-a-half-hour visit to Tel Aviv on Monday morning, hospital preparations and coordination with the Red Cross and the army were completed to receive the prisoners and bodies expected to be released in a single batch on Monday.
The first phase of the Trump plan officially begins Monday. Israel has maintained its position, which was reiterated by a senior Israeli officer, stating that the army, if it detects any activity to strengthen Hamas’ capabilities, will act without waiting for orders from the political leadership or the U.S. president.
Israel’s policy mirrors its approach in Lebanon since the signing of the ceasefire agreement, acting without full accountability.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
United States
Hamas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
