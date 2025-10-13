Trump tells Israeli lawmakers 'jihadism and antsemitism' have failed

U.S. President Donald Trump told Israel's parliament on Monday that the forces of "jihadism and antisemitism" have failed, as he celebrated the ceasefire he helped to broker in Gaza.



"Together we've shown that peace is not just a hope that we can dream about, it's a reality we can build upon day by day, person by person, and nation by nation," he said.



"It should now be clear to everyone throughout the region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism and antisemitism have not worked. They haven't worked. They've been a disaster."



AFP