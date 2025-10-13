Trump says Palestinians should turn away from 'terror'

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 08:09
High views
0min
Trump says Palestinians should turn away from 'terror'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the Palestinian people should choose to turn away from "terror and violence" as he hailed the recently minted ceasefire in Gaza in an address to Israel's parliament.

"And the choice for Palestinians could not be more clear," he said. "This is their chance to turn forever from the path of terror and violence."

AFP

Middle East News

Palestinians

should

'terror'

Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech
Trump tells Israeli lawmakers 'jihadism and antsemitism' have failed
