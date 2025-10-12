Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji has instructed the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York to file an urgent complaint with the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. Secretary-General.



The complaint concerns Israeli airstrikes targeting a series of exhibitions featuring bulldozers and excavators in Msayleh. The strikes killed and injured several civilians and caused significant damage to the commercial facilities targeted.



Rajji requested that Lebanon’s permanent mission in New York circulate the complaint as an official document to all U.N. Security Council member states.