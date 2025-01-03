Fire at Akkar fuel station claims two lives, another blaze erupts in Dawhet Aramoun

Two people were killed in a fire that broke out on Thursday night at a fuel station in Akkar, the National News Agency said.



Additionally, a massive fire erupted at a foam factory in Dawhet Aramoun earlier on Friday.



According to the agency, initial reports suggest the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.



Thick black smoke covered the surrounding area, but no injuries have been reported so far. Meanwhile, civil defense teams battled the flames, and Red Cross vehicles rushed to the scene.