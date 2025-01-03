Fire at Akkar fuel station claims two lives, another blaze erupts in Dawhet Aramoun

Lebanon News
2025-01-03 | 06:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fire at Akkar fuel station claims two lives, another blaze erupts in Dawhet Aramoun
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fire at Akkar fuel station claims two lives, another blaze erupts in Dawhet Aramoun

Two people were killed in a fire that broke out on Thursday night at a fuel station in Akkar, the National News Agency said. 

Additionally, a massive fire erupted at a foam factory in Dawhet Aramoun earlier on Friday.

According to the agency, initial reports suggest the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.  

Thick black smoke covered the surrounding area, but no injuries have been reported so far. Meanwhile, civil defense teams battled the flames, and Red Cross vehicles rushed to the scene.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Fire

Akkar

Dawhet Aramoun

LBCI Next
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-01

Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-31

Israeli gunfire injures resident in Rmeich, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-30

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

MP Melhem Khalaf says parliamentary session continues "non-state" approach

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Netanyahu hails Carter for Israel-Egypt treaty offering 'hope for generations'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More