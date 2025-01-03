Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

Lebanon News
2025-01-03 | 06:45
High views
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

A clash broke out at the Lebanese-Syrian border in Baalbek on Friday when a unit of the Lebanese army attempted to close an illegal crossing in the Maarboun area. Several Syrians tried to reopen the crossing using a bulldozer.  

In response, army personnel fired warning shots into the air. The situation escalated when the Syrians returned fire, injuring one soldier and sparking a brief exchange of gunfire.  

The Lebanese army has implemented strict security measures in the area, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Syria

Clash

Lebanese Army

Border

LBCI Next
Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
