Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

A clash broke out at the Lebanese-Syrian border in Baalbek on Friday when a unit of the Lebanese army attempted to close an illegal crossing in the Maarboun area. Several Syrians tried to reopen the crossing using a bulldozer.



In response, army personnel fired warning shots into the air. The situation escalated when the Syrians returned fire, injuring one soldier and sparking a brief exchange of gunfire.



The Lebanese army has implemented strict security measures in the area, and an investigation into the incident is underway.