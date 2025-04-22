Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment

22-04-2025 | 14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said the government is preparing a plan to combat customs evasion by installing scanners at all border crossings in remarks made during a meeting in Washington.

Israeli strike kills one in Baaouerta in Damour
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
