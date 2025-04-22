News
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
Lebanon News
22-04-2025 | 14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said the government is preparing a plan to combat customs evasion by installing scanners at all border crossings in remarks made during a meeting in Washington.
Lebanon News
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
Lebanon
Customs
Reform
Border
Scanner
Installment
