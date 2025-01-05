Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Lebanon News
2025-01-05 | 04:12
High views
0min
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Prince Yazid bin Farhan, who is tasked with handling the Lebanese file at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a series of meetings in Lebanon on Sunday, engaging with key political figures and blocs. 

According to LBCI, he met with the "Independent Consultative Parliamentary Gathering" bloc in an ongoing session following earlier discussions with former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam in the morning.

LBCI also reported that Prince Yazid had a cordial meeting with former MP Bahia Hariri.
 

