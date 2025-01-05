Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon

The Lebanese Army announced that Israeli forces violated the ceasefire agreement early on January 5 by infiltrating the area of Taybeh-Marjaayoun in South Lebanon.According to the statement, the Israeli forces blocked three roads in the area using earthen barriers.In response, a Lebanese Army patrol was dispatched to the incursion site to address the situation in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement. The army successfully reopened the blocked roads.