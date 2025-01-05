Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon

2025-01-05 | 13:09
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
0min
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon

The Lebanese Army announced that Israeli forces violated the ceasefire agreement early on January 5 by infiltrating the area of Taybeh-Marjaayoun in South Lebanon. 

According to the statement, the Israeli forces blocked three roads in the area using earthen barriers.  

In response, a Lebanese Army patrol was dispatched to the incursion site to address the situation in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement. The army successfully reopened the blocked roads.  

