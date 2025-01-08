News
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Speaker Berri to keep presidential election session open on Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-08 | 06:00
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Speaker Berri to keep presidential election session open on Thursday
MP Kassem Hashem told LBCI that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri does not intend to close the proceedings of Thursday's session to elect a new president.
With no clear consensus among political blocs, the session's outcome remains uncertain as key players continue to negotiate over candidates and strategies.
Lebanon News
MP
Kassem Hashem
LBCI
Parliament
Speaker
Nabih Berri
Presidential
Election
Session
