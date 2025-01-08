Speaker Nabih Berri meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian ahead of presidential election session

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanying delegation at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh.



The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro, along with Berri's advisors, Dr. Mahmoud Berri and Ali Hamdan. Discussions focused on developments in Lebanon and the region, particularly emphasizing the ongoing political situation and the presidential election. Le Drian left without making any public statements.



In the afternoon, Speaker Berri chaired a meeting of the Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc, attended by its members. The session addressed general developments and political updates, particularly the upcoming presidential election session.



Following the meeting, MP Ayoub Hmayed, a member of the bloc, stated: "The Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc held a meeting chaired by Speaker Nabih Berri, where the current situation and various developments were discussed. The bloc reaffirmed its principled stance on the presidential election, emphasizing the importance of consensus, as previously stated in earlier phases. This summarizes the bloc's position following a review of all matters and ongoing local, regional, and international communications."