Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus

2025-01-08 | 13:51
Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus

Reports suggest that Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is considering suspending the presidential election session after the first round of voting for several days "to achieve consensus."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

Nabih Berri

