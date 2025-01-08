LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

According to LBCI statistics, Lebanese parliamentary blocs and MPs have shown their presidential preferences.



The statistics show Army Commander Joseph Aoun leading with 75 votes, primarily backed by opposition factions, including the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, the Renewal bloc, the Democratic Gathering bloc, most of the Sunni blocs, and several change MPs.



However, a significant number of MPs remain undecided, with 53 votes still unaccounted for, largely opposing Aoun's candidacy due to political or constitutional reasons.



These undecided votes include members from the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and a limited number of change MPs who oppose the elections for constitutional reasons.



Here is the full list:



Joseph Aoun: 75 votes

Lebanese Forces (19)

Kataeb Party (4)

Democratic Gathering bloc (8)

Jean Talouzian

Haidar Nasser

Walid baarini

Ahmad Kheir

Mohamad Sleiman

Sajih Attieh

Abed El Aziz El Samad

Ahmad Rustom

Abdul Rahman Bizri

Charbel Massaad

William Tawk

Farid Haykal Khazen

Tony Frangieh

Michel Murr

Jamil Abboud

Imad al-Hout

Ihab Matar

Nabil Badr

Neemat Frem

George Bouchikian

Abdel Karim Kabbara

Fouad Makhzoumi

Michel Moawad

Ashraf Rifi

Adib Abdel Massih

Mark Daou

Michel Douaihy

Waddah Sadek

Ghassan Skaff

Najat Aoun

Michel Daher

Firas Hamdan

Alain Aoun

Ibrahim Kanaan

Simon Abi Ramia

Faisal Karami

Taha Naji

Adnan Traboulsi

Mohammad Yahya

Hassan Murad

Bilal Houshaymi

Ibrahim Mneimneh

Yassine Yassine

Elias Jaradeh

Undecided: 53 votes

Free Patriotic Movement (13)

Development and Liberation bloc (15)

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc (15)

Jihad Samad

Jamil Al Sayyed

Hagop Pakradounian

Hagop Terzian

Elias Bou Saab

Paula Yacoubian

Cynthia Zarazir

‎Halimé El kaakour

Melhem Khalaf

Ousama Saad