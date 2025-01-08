LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

2025-01-08 | 15:44
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
2min
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

According to LBCI statistics, Lebanese parliamentary blocs and MPs have shown their presidential preferences. 

The statistics show Army Commander Joseph Aoun leading with 75 votes, primarily backed by opposition factions, including the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, the Renewal bloc, the Democratic Gathering bloc, most of the Sunni blocs, and several change MPs.
 
However, a significant number of MPs remain undecided, with 53 votes still unaccounted for, largely opposing Aoun's candidacy due to political or constitutional reasons.

These undecided votes include members from the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and a limited number of change MPs who oppose the elections for constitutional reasons.  
 
Here is the full list: 

Joseph Aoun: 75 votes
 
Lebanese Forces (19)
Kataeb Party (4)
Democratic Gathering bloc (8)
Jean Talouzian
Haidar Nasser
Walid baarini
Ahmad Kheir
Mohamad Sleiman
Sajih Attieh
Abed El Aziz El Samad
Ahmad Rustom
Abdul Rahman Bizri
Charbel Massaad
William Tawk
Farid Haykal Khazen
Tony Frangieh
Michel Murr
Jamil Abboud
Imad al-Hout
Ihab Matar
Nabil Badr
Neemat Frem
George Bouchikian
Abdel Karim Kabbara
Fouad Makhzoumi
Michel Moawad
Ashraf Rifi
Adib Abdel Massih
Mark Daou
Michel Douaihy
Waddah Sadek
Ghassan Skaff
Najat Aoun
Michel Daher
Firas Hamdan
Alain Aoun
Ibrahim Kanaan
Simon Abi Ramia
Faisal Karami
Taha Naji
Adnan Traboulsi
Mohammad Yahya
Hassan Murad
Bilal Houshaymi
Ibrahim Mneimneh
Yassine Yassine
Elias Jaradeh
 
Undecided: 53 votes
 
Free Patriotic Movement (13)
Development and Liberation bloc (15)
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc (15)
Jihad Samad
Jamil Al Sayyed
Hagop Pakradounian
Hagop Terzian
Elias Bou Saab
Paula Yacoubian
Cynthia Zarazir
‎Halimé El kaakour
Melhem Khalaf
Ousama Saad

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Presidency

Statistics

Joseph Aoun

Parliament

