Palestinian President Abbas affirms readiness to work with Trump and others to implement Gaza peace plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he was ready to work with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, France and the United Nations to implement a Gaza peace plan adopted at a September 22 conference, which he said could pave the way for a just peace and broader regional cooperation.



Abbas made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly.



Reuters